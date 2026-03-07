Bechtel denies claims that the Government is late in its payments

Bechtel – Enka, the US-Turkish construction giant that is working on a large highway project in Macedonia, confirmed that it has recently fired 50 workers, but denied reports that this is due to late payments from the Macedonian Government.

The project is continuing to achieve good progress and we can confirm that all invoices issued by this date were fully paid by the Government. We are aware that this is a difficult period for the involved, but due to the nature of the industry, we often have need to reduce our personnel, said the company spokesman.

Bechtel also denied that the firings were based on nationality, as some of the workers alleged, who insisted that Bechtel fired the Macedonian workers but kept its foreign staff.