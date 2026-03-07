 Skip to main content
08.03.2026
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 8 March 2026

Bechtel denies claims that the Government is late in its payments

Macedonia

07.03.2026

Bechtel – Enka, the US-Turkish construction giant that is working on a large highway project in Macedonia, confirmed that it has recently fired 50 workers, but denied reports that this is due to late payments from the Macedonian Government.

The project is continuing to achieve good progress and we can confirm that all invoices issued by this date were fully paid by the Government. We are aware that this is a difficult period for the involved, but due to the nature of the industry, we often have need to reduce our personnel, said the company spokesman.

Bechtel also denied that the firings were based on nationality, as some of the workers alleged, who insisted that Bechtel fired the Macedonian workers but kept its foreign staff.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 06.03.2026
Toskovski announces changes in the domestic violence prevention system
Macedonia  | 06.03.2026
Healthcare Ministry takes licenses of three additional marijuana farms
Macedonia  | 05.03.2026
Man causes large fire burning cables in Skopje