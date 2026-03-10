Mickoski: there are no fuel shortages, our prices remain lowest in the region

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that there are no problems with the supply of the market with gas. The Prime Minister noted that Macedonia still has by far the lowest gas prices in the region which, he said, creates some pressure on the gas stations in the border regions from citizens from neighboring countries.

For comparison, the price of diesel, after the latest move by the Regulatory Energy Commission, is at 1.39 EUR per liter, and in Albania it’s at 1.79 EUR – 30 percent higher. In Serbia it’s 1.73 EUR – 25 percent higher. Macedonian citizens have the lowest diesel fuel prices, and it’s similarly so with the gas prices. We expect some pressures in teh coming period. We are talking with the oil distributors and at the moment there are no threats of shortages. As a Government we continue to monitor the situation. Maybe it’s some conditionla good news to see that the oil prices dropped at the world markets, after reaching he peak of 120 USD, now they are at 90 USD per barrel, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski added that at an upcoming meeting with the supermarket chains he will ask them to delay the effect of the gas price hikes on the retail prices. “The State Market Inspection will follow the behavior of the retailers and wholesellers, and the Government will respond based on their behavior”, said the Prime Minister.