International conference will examine the response to the Kocani disaster

The Government will organize an international conference that will examine the Kocani nightclub disaster that killed 63 young people. The conference will take place on Saturday, two days ahead of the first anniversary of the disaster, and will include medical personnel from a dozen countries who helped treat the injured.

In those most difficult hours healthcare workers mobilized, as did the institutions and local communities. The state reacted and our partners showed us that solidarity is now just a principle but it means concrete assistance when it is needed the most. Thanks to the coordinated response of the state and the European and regional healthcare systems, lives were saved and transportation for the most badly injured was provided, said Government spokeswoman Marija Miteva.

Miteva said that the conference will focus on the medical response to the crisis, from triage to the treatment of severe burns, pulmological issues and the on-going process of long-term recovery of the injured. It will include doctors from Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Latvia, Poland, Sweden and Lithuania.