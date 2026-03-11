Mickoski: the Government will monitor how supermarket chains respond to the crisis

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with representatives of the largest supermarket chains to discuss their response to the growing international energy crisis. The Prime Minister said that the Government will not allow profiteering in this difficult situation.

We are actively followign the situation and we will not allow deviation and profiteering. The state will not intervene in the market without a reason, but the state also won’t sit at the sidelines if the citizens begin to face real pressure without objective reasons, said Mickoski, who recently also met with the main oil companies.

I expect that, in these challenging conditions, we will all act within the framework that provides for protection of living standards of the citizens, which also protects the businesses. We have the lowest gas prices in the region, there is no price shock and the supply with oil and derivatives is not under question. The suppliers have sufficient reserves, and our inflation rate is lowest in the region. The situation in the country is absolutely normal. We will see what the future brings, but the beginning fo the year is promising in all indicators and parameters, said the Prime Minister.