Nikoloski met with State Department and World Bank representatives in Washington

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met today in Washington with Daniel Lawton, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and other State Department representatives.

Today in the State Department I had several high level meetings in which we discussed the relations between our two countries. The US is Macedonia’s strategic partner number one, the country that supports Macedonia the most, and we discussed our economic and political cooperation. We also discussed the Pan-European transportation corridors 8 and 10 that cross Macedonia, the trade agreement that should enable much more business exchange and much more trade and, of course, the strategic partnership that should guarantee prosperity, progress, security and pro-Western values in Macedonia, said Nikoloski.

The Deputy Prime Minister also met with World Bank representatives to discuss greater partnership in development projects in Macedonia. “We opened the possibility to incrase the partnership between Macedonia and the World Bank in developing key projects in the country. We agreed that our mutual cooperation brings long term growth and increased competitiveness to Macedonia. I presented the plans to implement the key strategic corridors 8 and 10, and we talked about the possibilities to modernize the railroad lines across the country”, said Nikoloski.