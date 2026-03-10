Nikoloski met with the World Bank regional transportation director Cormier

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met in Washington with Charles Cormier, infrastructure regional director for Europe and Central Asia for the World Bank. During the meeting, the two interlocutors discussed World Bank support for infrastructure development, transportation and municipal projects in Macedonia.

We have some 286 kilometers of local streets being built with the support of the World Bank. We are also improving the situation at the Customs Bureau, where we are integrating eight institutions in a single system that will enable faster movement of goods and people, with no stops for freight transport. There is also the reconstruction of two border crossings, with Albania and Bulgaria. In the coming period we will work on intelligent transportation systems, on improving traffic in teh Customs and in other sectors, said Nikoloski, adding that there is no municipality in Macedonia that does not have some project supported by the World Bank.

The Deputy Prime Minister is attending the annual transportation conference organized by the World Bank in DC.