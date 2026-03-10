Inflation rate dropped below 3 percent

Inflation dropped below 3 percent and was at 2.9 percent in February 2026, informed the State Statistics Bureau. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects to see this level steady after his planned meetings with wholesellers and supermarket chains, even as the oil prices spike.

This inflation rate is again among the lowest in the region, with Greece at 3 percent and Bulgaria at 3.5 percent, Kosovo at 5.8, Croatia over 3.8.. I expect that the condition will be kept stable and this downward trend will continue after our meeting with the distributors and the supermarket chains tomorrow, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski added that, if the situation in the Persian Gulf continues, then it would be an external issue that we can’t control. “We act on everything that is up to us, as a Government. What is beyond our power, we follow, remain proactive, take steps and do not allow oscilations that would harm our citizens”, Mickoski said.