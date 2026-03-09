Filipce lied about the “migrant threat”

SDSM leader Venko Filipce lied about the alleged migrant threat facing Macedonia, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Mile Lefkov at a press conference today. SDSM jumped at several speculative articles in the British press to allege that Macedonia is going to host camps for refused asylum seekers from the UK in exchange for payments, even though this was categorically denied both by the UK Embassy in Skopje and the Macedonian Government.

There are no agreements or negotiations, there are no migrant camps, there are no migrants. All that is left is SDSM and Filipce’s destruction and their repetition of the same lie, as if that can make it come true. Now that the claim has been proven false by the Prime Minister, the head of state, the relevant ministers and the British ambassador, they are sweeping the claim away, they don’t assume accountability and there is no apology. This is they way SDSM and Filipce operate, said Lefkov.