09.03.2026
Monday, 9 March 2026

“17 new investments will bring up to 5,000 jobs”

Economy

08.03.2026

We are working on 17 new investments that will create 5,000 jobs, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

The investmenst that have either begun to be implemented or are being agreed as part of the program that includes state support, are valued at 650 million EUR – 17 investments that will create up to 5,000 new jobs. That is what I fight for. That is the difference between us and them, said the Prime Minister, who held a press conference to denounce the series of attacks from the opposition SDSM party, specifically their claims about alleged plans to host camps for refused asylum seekers from the UK – claims that were denied by the British Ambassador Lawson yesterday.

Mickoski noted that Macedonia finished 2025 with 3.5 percent GDP growth, which is the 5th highest in Europe, behind only Ireland, Malta, Cyprus and Poland.

