06.03.2026
Mickoski spoke with the Prime Minister of Qatar

Macedonia

06.03.2026

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski had a phone call today with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Prime Minister Mickoski made a statement of support to Qatar amid the escalation of the military conflict in the region. I expressed support for the country and understanding for the complexity of the situation in the Middle East. We exchanged opinions on the current regional and global challenges and we underlined the importance of stability, peace and cooperation, said Prime Minister Mickoski in a social media statement.

