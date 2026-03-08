Macedonia has oil reserves for 62 days and stable supply

Macedonia is experiencing a pressure at the gas pumps from neighboring countries, but we have oil reserves for 62 days, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The Prime Minister noted that gas prices in Macedonia are significantly lower compared to countries in the region, such as Serbia, which is causing some people to come to Macedonia to fill up.

As I have been informed by the State Market Inspection, acros the country, citizens and businesses are supplied with oil and derivatives without any interruptions. Our state reserves can cover full consumption for more than 62 days. The supply is more than excellent. We began to restart the supply pipeline with our souther neighbor, which many found strange and impossible, but it completed all the tests and soon we can put that resource into use. We can also put it to the use of our neighbors as well. Macedonia currently has energy stability and our citizens are paying the lowest prices in the region, Mickoski said.