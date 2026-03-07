We are investing in education and the future, says Mickoski as work begins on a new university campus

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new campus building of the Mother Teresa University in Skopje. The site, at the main army barracks, will span 31,000 square meters and will include modern lecture halls, a sports center and a swimming pool, all worth 42 million EUR.

This investment is part of the broader picture we are painting of the education that we want to build. This is the foundation of our future. The construction of a new modern campus confirms our firm determination to invest in knowledge, in the young and in the development of higher education, said Prime Minister Mickoski, who also announced that work will begin to complete two buildings in the campus of the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University, that were completely neglected by the Zaev regime and left half-finished.