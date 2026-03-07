Nikoloski: opposition’s lies about migrants have been dispersed

Claims about migrants coming to Macedonia were dispersed like a soap bubble, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski following the statement today from British Ambassador to Macedonia Matthew Lawson. Nikoloski negotiated the strategic partnership agreement with the UK, that includes assistance for significant infrastructure projects, and the opposition SDSM party responded by claiming it will turn Macedonia into a camp for refused asylum seekers from the UK – a claim Ambassador Lawson today categorically denid.

The agreement with the UK is a historic achievement for Macedonia. Now that the lies have been dispersed, we can, with a clear face, focus on implementing the infrastructure projects – the fast railroad line from Tabanovce to Kumanovo, Skopje, Veles, Gevgelija and Solun (Thessaloniki), the hospitals in Stip, Tetovo and Kicevo, as well as cyber defense, Nikoloski said.