Nikoloski: rapid growth in construction means new investments

Statistical reports showing a 14.6 percent increase in construction in the last quarter of 2025 are very encouraging and constitute a strong signal for our economy, security and a push for future investments, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikjoloski during a round table held to discuss the solid economic growth in 2025.

Nikoloski also noted that Q3 had a 21 percent increase in construcion, which he said is a fantastic number, caused by both the private sector and the investments from favorable credit lines made available by the loan from Hungary. Additionally, the restarting of several major infrastructure projects, such as the Ohrid – Kicevo highway, and the dynamic construction of several new highways from the Bechtel program, are driving the boom in construction.