Nikoloski will attend a transportation forum in Washington, meet with State Department representatives

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski will visit the United States over the next several days, where he will meet with State Department and World Bank representatives, and will attend the Transforming Transportation forum.

On Wednesday, Nikoloski will speak at a panel that will include European Transportation Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas. The Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister will discuss the major infrastructure projects Macedonia is building, including the several new highways and the fast north-south railway line.

Nikoloski’s office informed that he will also meet with representatives of the Republican Party.