06.03.2026
Friday, 6 March 2026

Toskovski announces changes in the domestic violence prevention system

Macedonia

06.03.2026

We are working to improve the domestic violence prevention system, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski at a press conference, days after an abused mother killed herself along with her young daughter in Skopje.

We hope that we will come to conclusions that will be implemented swiftly and justly, and that we will act in each specific case, making sure that the victim is isolated from the abuser. Especially we need to keep abusers away from children, said Toskovski.

The Minister confirmed that in this particular case, the wife made repeated reports, but then withdrew them. “That is the problem we have, under pressure, the victims withdraw their reports. We need to find a more efficient institutional approach”, said Toskovski.

