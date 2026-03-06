Healthcare Ministry takes licenses of three additional marijuana farms

Three additional marijuana companies will have their licenses taken away, announced Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu, adding that the work of a fourth company is being analyzed.

This comes after six companies had their licenses stripped because of numerous violations of their licensing conditions. The moves after five tons of marijuana were seized in Serbia, after they were apparently produced in farms in Macedonia that are supposed to grow marijuana for cannabis oil production, but were actually selling the drugs at the European black market. Licenses for growing marijuana were being issued left and right under the Zaev regime, often to cronies of the Zaev family.