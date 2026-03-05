Mickoski: our economy is consolidated, with six quarters of 3.5 percent average growth

We have achieved six quarters in a row of GDP growth averaging at 3.5 percent, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, after the latest statistical report put the growth at 3.8 percent for the last quarter of 2025.

Often the opposition mocks me when I say this, but it is a fact that the growth of the Macedonian GDP is among the three best in Europe. If we go back a few years, we will see that we were among the last in the region, and now we are ahead of our neighbors, the Prime Minister said.

Mickoski estimates growth rates of between 3.5 and 4 percent in 2026. “This means that our economy is consolidated and that the policies of the Government are bearing fruit”.