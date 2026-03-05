The first group of Macedonian citizens evacuated from Israel landed today at the Skopje airport. The group arrived through Egypt, using the Government’s official plane.

Deputy Foreign Minister Zoran Dimitrovski, who welcomed the group at the Skopje airport, said that there are seven remaining Macedonian citizens in Israel who were not eager to leave the country at the moment, and plan to do so once the airspace is open.

In the coming days, additional flights will be organized, including from Riyadh. It’s estimated that there are about 600 Macedonian citizens in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other countries in the region that are affected by the war.