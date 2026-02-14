The Netherlands are a strong ally in Macedonia’s European integration path

During his stay in Munich, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Today in Munich, I had a productive meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoff. The Netherlands is not only our sincere friend, but also one of our most important economic partners. We received clear confirmation that Macedonia has a strong ally in the Netherlands for our European integration path, based on real results and reforms, Mickoski said following the meeting.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Mickoski pointed out that Dutch investments are present in Macedonia, and discussed the possibility of greater cooperation and investments by Dutch companies in the healthcare sector.We continue to build Macedonia as an attractive destination for European capital. Every new investment means new jobs and a better standard of living for our citizens, Mickoski announced.