Mickoski: Secretary Rubio’s message is a clear signal that the world no longer functions according to the old rules

The messages of Marco Rubio from the Munich Security Conference are a clear signal to all allies, the world no longer functions according to the old rules. The United States and Europe remain inextricably linked, but we will build the future through seriousness and mutual respect. ​As a Government, we continue to be committed to strengthening our place in the transatlantic community. We are ready to respond to challenges, modernize our defense and ensure a secure future for our citizens, Mickoski wrote in a social media post.

Prime Minister Mickoski is accompanied in Munich by the Ministers of Defense, Vlado Misajlovski, Foreign Policy and Foreign Trade, Timco Mucunski, and of Interior, Pance Toskovski.