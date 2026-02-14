Mickoski met with Richard Grenell to discuss Macedonia’s strategic relationship with the US

We had a productive meeting and excellent discussion with Richard Grenell, President Trump’s envoy for special missions, said Prime Minister Mickoski from the Munich Security Conference.

Strategic relations with the United States are the foundation of our stability and economic development. The United States remain our greatest supporter and strategic partner. In times of global challenges, strengthening this partnership is crucial for our national security and economic progress. We are building a partnership based on mutual respect, economic cooperation and a shared commitment to peace and stability, said Mickoski following the meeting.