Ikarus wins bid to supply Skopje with electric buses

The city of Skopje examined bids for procurement of 150 electric buses and found that the bid by the Ikarus Electric Zrt company and EVN Macedonia is the most favorable.

This is great news for the citizens of Skopje. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski informed me that the procurement procedure was completed successfully. This is a historic step to renew the fleet of JSP Skopje and will lead to a new era in our public transit, said Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski.

Other offers in the repeated bidding procedure came from BMC Otomotiv Sanayi, Xiamen Golden Dragon, and Yes-EU Denmark/Yutong. The BMC and the Ikarus bids were found to meet the criteria. The price of the winning bid is 19.8 million denars per bus and 2 million per charging station. The first 30 busses and 15 charging stations will have to be delivered in no less than six months.