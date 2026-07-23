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24.07.2026
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Friday, 24 July 2026

Greece invites Macedonian citizens to check if they are eligible for Greek citizenship

Macedonia

23.07.2026

The Embassy of Greece in Macedonia issued an unusual statement recently, urging Macedonian citizens to examine whether they meet the requirements for Greek citizenship.

The Facebook page of the Embassy shared links to online resources where individuals can check their eligibility. ” Get informed and discover if you meet the requirements to obtain Greek citizenship”, is the message.

Macedonia is facing a well organized push by Bulgaria to invite Macedonian citizens to apply for Bulgarian citizenship, on the loose basis of ethnic origin, that allows access to the EU labour market. But Greece has historically been very restrictive toward Macedonians, fearful of its long oppressed Macedonian minority. Greece has historically banned ethnic Macedonians expelled from the country following the Greek Civil War, from applying for citizenship – while this option is open to ethnic Greeks who were expelled.

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