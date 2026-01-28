 Skip to main content
29.01.2026
Nikoloski asks Croatia to help in the growing EU trucker crisis

Economy

28.01.2026

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met with his counterpart in the Croatian Government Oleg Butkovic, to discuss the growing problem trucking companies from the Balkans face with the new EU rules. Truckers have blocked border crossings in the regions for freight transport demanding that the EU allows Balkan drivers to work freely in the Schengen zone.

The problem for the transportation companies and the new electronic registry of movement in the Schengen zone is fundamental and affects the transportation sector in the whole of the Western Balkans, but also affects EU based companies who have invested in the Western Balkans and export to the EU market. I called for strong support of the Croatian Government to come up with a suitable solution at the EU level, Nikoloski said.

