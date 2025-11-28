Reimbursement of paid VAT taxes will be completed by the end of the month

The UJP tax authority agency informs that reimbursement of citizens for their VAT tax payments will be completed by the end of the month.

Citizens were complaining to the press and over social media that they still haven’t received their rebates, that are paid after citizens scan the receipts for purchases they make.

A total of 552 million denars were paid out by yesterday, and we have order in place for 370 million more, said UJP director Elena Petrova.

Regarding the reimbursement of companies, Petrova said that the UJP had to conduct additional inspections since there was an increase in the estimated tax burden of 60 million EUR in the period of the year so far.