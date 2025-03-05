 Skip to main content
05.03.2025
Friendship that spans decades

Macedonia

05.03.2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is a great friend and supporter of Macedonia. A man you can learn a lot from! A friendship that spans decades, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

A large delegation of the Macedonian Government led by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski was in Budapest for meetings with their Hungarian counterparts. Discussions focused on energy, infrastructure and economic cooperation, as well as the burning issue of European security.

