A member of the Macedonian Army was shot and killed today in the village of Batinci, near Skopje. The soldier, identified as 50 year old A.M., was shot at the entrance to the village, from a moving vehicle.

The attacker, who is identified by state prosecutors as M.Xh., hit A.M. in the chest, and the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The attacker fled the scene and remains in hiding.