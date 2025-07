The Government will set aside 1.8 million EUR for participation in the 2027 EXPO in Belgrade. The funds will be used for representation purposes during what is expected to be a major event in the region and globally.

Still, the opposition SDSM party condemned the decision, accusing the Government that the funds could have been used better elsewhere. According to SDSM, the decision to participate in the EXPO is shameless and an arrogant adventure.