Mickoski attends groundbreaking ceremony for new Cagatay plant in Skopje

11.07.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski attended today the groundbreaking ceremony for the new factory of the Turkish Cagatay Kablo company.

The producer of cables used in the automotive industry already has a plant in the main Skopje industrial zone with 300 employees, and will now add 200 more.

This is a six million EUR investment, on 10,000 square meters. More than a new investment, it expands the foundation of our economic trust and is clear signal that when our institutions work with dedication – success is sure to come, the Prime Minister said during the ceremony.

