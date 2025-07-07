Serious fire rages north of Skopje

A serious fire continues to rage north of the capital Skopje, on Crna Gora mountain, in the municipality of Cucer Sandevo.

Teams from various institutions have engaged the fire today, but it continues to spread out of control. It endangers the villages of Cucer, Mirkovci, Gluvo, Brazda and the municipality of Butel, while a separate fire is registered near houses of the village of Kuceviste. Three aircrafts were acting this morning and a new push is planned for tomorrow morning.

Another fire broke out near the village of Samokov, south of Skopje. The fire started at the ATC ammunition factory in Samokov, where a chemical container exploded. The fire did not affect the factory itself, but has asperad to low vegetation in the area.