Mickoski: digital HR system will ensure a responsive and non-politicized public administration

The introduction of a digital human resources management system will put an end to nepotism and abuses, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

We go from chaos toward a working system. From bias toward a digital registry. From improvisation to strategy, Mickoski said.

According to the Prime Minister, the newly prepared management system will ensure that the public administration is not abused by the political parties, but belongs to all of the citizens.

In the 21st century, the key to have trust and stability is to have a digital, transparent and responsive administration. Without it, any reform is doomed to half measures. If we want a European Macedonia, we must have a European administration. Not one based on your last name, but on standards, the Prime Minister added.