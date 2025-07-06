43 old APC carriers turned into firefighting vehicles

A total of 43 older armored vehicles that were used by the Macedonian army have been refurbished into firefighting all-terrain vehicles. The vehicles, most of them of the BTR and TM-170 variant, have been stripped of their armor and had water cisterns and high pressure pumps added.

Along with the vehicles, Macedonia has one active firefighting plane and will soon activate another, as well as two helicopters. This should prevent a repeat of last year’s significant damage caused by forest fires.

Prime Minister Mickoski today said that the Government is initiating the hiring of 400 additional firefighters.