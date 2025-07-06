 Skip to main content
07.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 7 July 2025

43 old APC carriers turned into firefighting vehicles

Macedonia

06.07.2025

A total of 43 older armored vehicles that were used by the Macedonian army have been refurbished into firefighting all-terrain vehicles. The vehicles, most of them of the BTR and TM-170 variant, have been stripped of their armor and had water cisterns and high pressure pumps added.

Along with the vehicles, Macedonia has one active firefighting plane and will soon activate another, as well as two helicopters. This should prevent a repeat of last year’s significant damage caused by forest fires.

Prime Minister Mickoski today said that the Government is initiating the hiring of 400 additional firefighters.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 06.07.2025
Nikoloski: the Government will work with Mayor Gjorgjievski on major infrastructure projects in Skopje
Macedonia  | 06.07.2025
Orce Gjorgjievski is the VMRO candidate for Mayor of Skopje
Macedonia  | 05.07.2025
Toskovski: in a year we broke up 14 gangs with 200 members