Nikoloski: the Government will work with Mayor Gjorgjievski on major infrastructure projects in Skopje

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the first priorities of the Government to engage on with the next administration in the capital Skopje – which VMRO-DPMNE expects to be led by their candidate Orce Gjorgjievski – will be to build a city wide train transit system, a tram system and to procure environmentally friendly buses.

These will resolve the pollution problem, and the traffic issues. These are there major projects, historic even, and are coordinated by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski along with the next Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski, Nikoloski said.