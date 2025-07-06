 Skip to main content
07.07.2025
Monday, 7 July 2025

Orce Gjorgjievski is the VMRO candidate for Mayor of Skopje

Macedonia

06.07.2025

Kisela Voda Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski will be the VMRO-DPMNE candidate for Mayor of Skopje in the coming local elections. Prime Minister and VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski announced the nomination today, along with several other candidates, including Sotir Lukrovski as Mayor of Karpos.

The polls show that Orce has a convincing lead, up to five times ahead of any of the potential candidates considered by SDSM. As Mayor of Kisela Voda, he worked with maximum dedication, was always on the ground and proved that he can and wants to work for our citizens. We have learnt our lessons not to make another mistake in the selection of the Mayor of Skopje and that is why we are turning toward a proven hard worker whose engagement in Kisela Voda speaks for itself, Mickoski said.

Gjorgjievski added that he will remain close to the citizens and not turn into a “salon politician”.

