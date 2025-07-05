 Skip to main content
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 6 July 2025

Toskovski: in a year we broke up 14 gangs with 200 members

Macedonia

05.07.2025

Over the past year, the Interior Ministry broke up 14 organized criminal gangs with over 200 members, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski in his press conference held to detail his worh since the creation of the Government.

The groups included a brutal gang that was involved in nine murders, extortions, arsons and attacks on the police. The state is regaining its power and will not tolerate any form of violence, Minister Toskovski said.

The Minister also said that 860 crimes were recorded in the fight against drugs trafficking, an da total of 430 kilograms of narcotics were seized – including record quantities of cocaine.

In the area of corruption, Toskovski said that the Ministry proposed charges against 107 individuals and 18 companies, that were active in healthcare, energy, financial and even the security services.

