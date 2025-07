The Interior Ministry has initiated a legal process to begin using traffic cameras in Skopje and other cities.

Half a dozen laws will have to be changed for the evidence in the cameras to be legally admissible in court. The announcement comes after the latest tragic traffic fatality in Skopje – where a 25 year old motorcycle driver killed an elderly citizen in front of his home – deep in a pedestrian zone.

The system is installed, but still hasn’t been put to use because of the legal obstacles.