Macedonian exports grew by notable 23.4 percent in May, announced Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

This is excellent news for the Macedonian economy. This comes even as the European market is in stagnation, especially with the challenges facing the car industry. Over the first five months, our euro denominated exports grew by 3.15 percent – same period last year, the growth rate was just 1 percent, Mickoski said.