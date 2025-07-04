Government considers additional taxes for single men and women

Given the dire demographics in Macedonia, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the Government is considering proposing a tax on single individuals. Mickoski hosted a meeting on the demographic crisis, where it was said that in 2024, Macedonia had a little over 16,000 newborns, and 20,201 deaths.

We know that there is no magic wand solution, but only constant struggle, and we have started it. Every measure we take is to restore trust. We are considering introducing additional taxes for the single men and women. There is nothing holier than life and nothing sadder than to see our country being emptied out, the Prime Minister said.