Prime Minister Mickoski congratulates US on their Independence Day

Our strategic partnership with the United States is based on our mutual principles and respect, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in his message on the US Independence Day.

This day is the symbol of freedom, democracy and the yearning for a better tomorrow – values that we share and strive toward. We are grateful for the continued support of the United States for the Macedonian reform processes, our security stability and our Euro-Atlantic integration. May July 4th be a reminder that we together, as friends, partners and allies, can build a free-er, safer and more prosperous world, Prime Minister Mickoski said in a social media message.