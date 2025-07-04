Motorcycle driver who killed a retiree in a pedestrian zone detained after fleeing

Skopje police detained today the 25 year old man who shockingly killed a retiree in the Skopje city park. The man was driving a motorcycle at high speed along with a co-driver, and turned into a pedestrian lane in the area near the Government building.

There he crashed into 68 year old Jugoslav Nikolovski who was walking outside of his building, injuring him badly – the man died the next day. The reckless driver fled the scene leaving behind the motorcycle and his injured co-driver.

Police informed that the driver did not have a license and was driving at a high speed. Prosecutors are demanding that he is detained, especially considering the fact that he fled the scene.