 Skip to main content
05.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 5 July 2025

Motorcycle driver who killed a retiree in a pedestrian zone detained after fleeing

Macedonia

04.07.2025

Skopje police detained today the 25 year old man who shockingly killed a retiree in the Skopje city park. The man was driving a motorcycle at high speed along with a co-driver, and turned into a pedestrian lane in the area near the Government building.

There he crashed into 68 year old Jugoslav Nikolovski who was walking outside of his building, injuring him badly – the man died the next day. The reckless driver fled the scene leaving behind the motorcycle and his injured co-driver.

Police informed that the driver did not have a license and was driving at a high speed. Prosecutors are demanding that he is detained, especially considering the fact that he fled the scene.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 04.07.2025
Government considers additional taxes for single men and women
Macedonia  | 04.07.2025
Prime Minister Mickoski congratulates US on their Independence Day
Macedonia  | 04.07.2025
Kostadinov announces independent run, will likely split SDSM votes in Strumica