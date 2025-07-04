Kostadinov announces independent run, will likely split SDSM votes in Strumica

One day after saying he’s suspending his membership in the SDSM party but will not be running for re-election, Strumica Mayor Kostadin Kostadinov is apparently reversing course and is asking the citizens if they would support his independent run, and separate lists of Council members. The diehard Zaev loyalist was snubbed by new SDSM party leader Venko Filipce who nominated a different candidate for the local elections this fall, and the rift is threatening SDSM chances one of the few significant municipalities they have hopes of winning.

Due to the growing interest and the daily messages asking me about the possibility for an independent mayoral run, I think it’s responsible and honest that I consult the people first. In my talks with you, the associations, local communities and the people who are not afraid to say what they think, we are preparing an initiative for two independent lists for the city Council. One would represent the Turkish and Roma communities, so that the two biggest minority communities in Strumica are represented clearly, strongly and with dignity. The other list would be a list of vision and development, focused on creating policies for the improvement of the city and every village in Strumica, Kostadinov wrote on his Facebook page, urging citizens to respond.