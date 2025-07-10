Macedonia protest Bulgarian Foreign Minister’s use of the term “North Macedonian”

The Foreign Ministry summoned Bulgarian ambassador to Macedonia Zhelyasko Radukov to submit a protest over comments made by his Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev. In his remarks for the bTV television, Georgiev was gloating that Bulgaria became a factor in the European Union with its intervention in the European Parliament to remove the mentions of Macedonian language and national identity from the latest progress report, and used the term “North Macedonian” to refer to Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

That boy was sent to draw my attention. I don’t think we should give him the opportunity. I appeal to you in the media to do the same. They have a Government that is led by someone else, from the background. And they have to do their jobs. He was told to engage us, like a mouse annoying a lion, Prime Minister Mickoski said today.