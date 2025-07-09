Fights against a dozen simultaneous fires, authorities fear some were planted

A dozen significant fires are active simultaneously across Macedonia, with the authorities warning that some of them may have been cases of arson. At least one death was reported so far, in a village near Kriva Palanka.

The capital Skopje is facing several fires on its northern side, and several houses were reportedly affected. A dump site in the industrial zone Vizbegovo caught fire and firefighting teams had to force the owner to cooperate in the action to put it out.

Other fires are active in the areas of Makedonski Brod, Dojran, Kocani on Mt. Osogovo, Staro Nagoricane and Tetovo. Prime Minister Mickoski convened a crisis meeting of all relevant institutions to coordinate its efforts. President Siljanovska ordered the military to get involved today, and in various areas, depending on the severity of the situation, locals are organizing in volunteer groups. Two Greek firefighting planes were active in the area of Dojran, and the European Union is expected to activate its disaster management institutions to help.

Unfavorable weather conditions, mainly the strong winds, are the reason that the fires are spreading. We have basis to suspect that some of them, in the areas close to important infrastructure facilities, roads and in densely populated areas, have been planted, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski, adding that the suspicions are growing with the cases of new fires starting in areas where the initial fire was already put out.