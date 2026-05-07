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08.05.2026
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Friday, 8 May 2026

Crime levels are at their lowest in 20 years

Macedonia

07.05.2026

Overall crime levels have dropped to their lowest in the past 20 years, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski at the ceremony organized today to mark the Day of the Macedonian Police.

We have dismantled 16 organized crime groups that included 205 individuals. We had a number of high profile cases involving corruption, and dismantled four organized groups. It is especially important that we have seen the overall criminality level reduced to its lowest in the past 20 years. Efficiency is at 67.2 percent, which is the highest level in 20 years. These results show much more than the mere statistics. They are a message that the law must be equal for all, that the state won’t back down before the criminals and the institutions must be stronger than those who think themselves above the law, said Minister Toskovski.

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