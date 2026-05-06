Prime Minister Mickoski says that the general elections will take place in 2028

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that there will be no early elections in 2026, and that the vote will take place at the regular term, in the spring of 2028. In an exchange with the opposition, Mickoski used the term “soon” to refer to the 2028 elections, which prompted statements from some of the opposition parties that they are eager to go to the polls.

VMRO-DPMNE is always prepared to go to the polls and to win, but what we are doing right now, and what we are focused on, is to deliver reforms, to increase economic activity and elevate living standards. There will be elections soon. By law, there are elections every four years, Mickoski said.

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti and his coalition partner Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians both said that they want early general elections, which they believe will put an end to the rule of their chief rival for the Albanian vote – VLEN.

Meanwhile, one Government Minister also urged for early elections. Welfare and Demography Minister Fatmir Limani, who was elected as a VLEN candidate, said that he is leaving the Albanian coalition and that he wishes early elections take place. Limani, who is a relative of Ahmeti, but has confronted him politically in the past, is also seen as close to VMRO-DPMNE and for the time being remains as member of the Government.