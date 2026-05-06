Private university faces consequences after crudely forgered diplomas were found

Education Minister Vesna Janevska announced that the Slavjanski University will face consequences as the investigation grows into dubious diplomas that were issued.

So far two diplomas were nullified, but Janevska said that many irregularities have been spotted. These include registering students as having passed unrealistic numbers of exams in a session, inflating grades and, in one instance, a diploma from 2016 was issued with a stamp that had the imposed name of the country. The name was changed in 2018.

If the forgeries are proven, the university will suffer serious consequences, said Minister Janevska.