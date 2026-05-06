EU Ambassador Rokas believes Macedonia is closer to the membership than the public believes

Speaking at a conference in the Skopje Law Faculty, EU Ambassador Michalis Rokas said that politicians must unite over the EU future and that Macedonia is closer to EU membership that many think.

In the past 20 to 25 years, hopes and enthusiasm were high, but there were also failures and disappointments through the years. The question is how we can overcome the issues, because there is no doubt that Macedonia belongs to the European family. And we are in fact closer than we think, Ambassador Rokas said.

The Ambassador called for pragmatism and unification of the political spectrum to achieve this goal. Rokas pointed to polls that show disappointment, but also that the majority of citizens still support Eu membership.