Salon owner arrested after smuggling unsafe beauty products into the country

The Customs Bureau informed that three persons have been charged with importing beauty products that are harmful to the public health. Those arrested include the owner of a beauty salon.

During a raid at the salon, customs agents found fillers and other beauty products that were being used on clients that were smuggled into the country. The salon owner brought the products into Macedonia from Serbia, and customs agents followed the shipment of over 500 vials to the salon, where they were seized and the culprits arrested. The arrests follow a larger recent raid that led to the arrest of doctors and beauty salon owners.