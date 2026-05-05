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06.05.2026
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Wednesday, 6 May 2026

Mickoski: Filipce and SDSM again chose to promote foreign interests instead of defending the Macedonian positions

Macedonia

05.05.2026

It is regrettable that SDSM leader Venko Filipce sees no denial of the Macedonian identity on the part of Bulgaria, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today. Filipce said that he has never heard anyone from Bulgaria denying the Macedonian national identity, despite numerous such statements and Bulgaria’s blockade of Macedonia’s EU accession.

The SDSM leader is probably still enjoying the parties he is throwing in Dubai, to be able to see or hear what has happened after 2022. After the SDSM – DUI Government accepted the historic capitulation that proved that they are the soft underbelly of the Macedonian national identity. I regret that they have once again chosen to kneel before foreign interests, instead of standing shoulder to shoulder with the Government in the defense of the national interests, said Mickoski, who predicted that SDSM will be fully marginalized as a political party after the next elections.

Filipce made the statement during the honoring of Goce Delcev, which made it even more jarring. The statement came days after a recently elevated SDSM official dismissied Delcev’s historic role in the Macedonian national cause.

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